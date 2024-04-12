Fortran Standard Library: release v0.5.0

Dear Fortran Enthusiasts,

We’re pleased to announce the release of Fortran Standard Library v0.5.0, a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance Fortran development tools.

What’s New in v0.5.0:

BLAS and LAPACK Support: We are delighted to introduce support for linear algebra BLAS and LAPACK interfaces. This addition lays the groundwork for implementing fast, user-friendly linear algebra APIs, empowering developers to tackle complex numerical computations with ease. Compiler Enhancements: We’ve upgraded the Intel-classic compiler in macOS CI, ensuring better performance and compatibility across different environments. Continuous Improvement: We’ve made several enhancements and fixes. Notably, state/error handling for linear algebra has been added.

Acknowledgments: A big thank you to @jeremie.vandenplas, @hkvzjal, @certik, @gnikit, @everythingfunctional, @Beliavsky and all the contributors for their dedication and hard work. We’d also like to express our gratitude to the Sovereign Tech Fund for their support in making the linear algebra work possible.

Detailed Changelog:

GitHub Release v0.5.0 · fortran-lang/stdlib What's Changed Upgrade Intel-classic compiler in macOS CI by @perazz in #777 Provide BLAS, LAPACK backends and interfaces by @perazz in #772 BLAS, LAPACK: Refactor comments for FORD compatibility ...

Get Involved:

We invite you to explore the latest version of the Fortran Standard Library and share your feedback, suggestions, and contributions. Together, we can continue to advance the capabilities of Fortran and empower developers worldwide.

Let’s continue to push the boundaries of Fortran together!

Warm regards, Your Fortran Standard Library Team